Holiday Shopping with St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild

DULUTH, Minn. – As soon as Halloween wraps up, the St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild will be decking the halls of their gift shop in Duluth.

The St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild’s Annual Holiday Sale, Bake Sale and Raffle will kick off Thursday, November 1 and Friday, November 2 in the St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop.

Shoppers can find a wide selection of LED pictures, mugs, picture sets, holiday decorations and homemade bake sale items.

Raffle items include a Fitger’s Salon and Spa basket, a money tree, a bear bench, a fire ring donated by A.W. Kuettel & Sons, a date night basket including UMD hockey tickets, dinner at Green Mill, and a night’s stay at Park Point Marina Inn.

All sales will benefit St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild was organized in 1951 to provide services to St. Luke’s and its patients as well as to support St. Luke’s goals.

Details:

St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop

St. Luke’s Hospital, 915 East First Street, Second Floor

Thursday, November 1, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 2, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(Free parking in all St. Luke’s lots and ramps)