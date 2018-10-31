Local Shelters, Miller Hill Subaru Host Animal Adoption Event This Weekend

The Subaru "Love-A-Pet" Event is Happening Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4

DULUTH, Minn. – The pur-fect event is happening in the Northland this weekend to help you add on to your family.

Animal Allies Humane Society, Lake County Humane Society, PJ’s Rescue and Rockwall Pets will join the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) for it’s annual “Love-A-Pet” campaign adoption event.

Animal Allies Development Officer, Michelle Sternberg, stopped by FOX 21 Wednesday morning to chat about the upcoming event.

Sternberg says this event is their largest adoption drive of the year.

Sternberg says as part of an ongoing national effort to place pets in loving homes, AAHS and Miller Hill Subaru have teamed up to create an adoption event at our local Hermantown dealership.

There will be a variety of healthy, loveable cats and dogs just waiting to go to their new forever homes.

All of the animals are spayed or neutered, vet-checked and up-to-date on vaccines.

Details:

Saturday, November 3, only cat/kitten adoptions “Caturday” | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 4, only dog/puppy adoptions “Pup Day” | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Miller Hill Subaru, 4710 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown

The event will feature discounted pet adoption fees, holiday pet photos by the Duluth Camera Exchange and free micro-chipping with a donation from the wish list.

Click here to view this year’s wish list. Donated items will be distributed between participating shelters.