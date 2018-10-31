Owner: 90 Percent Sure Beijing Restaurant Will Reopen After Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner of a popular Chinese restaurant that was shut down by fire last month tells FOX 21 she is 90 percent confident the restaurant will reopen. This is an upgrade from the earlier prediction of a 50-50 chance.

Cindy Lee, of Beijing Restaurant, says she is still working out details with her insurance company, and will most likely be back in business after the New Year.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

A cause has not been released yet by the Duluth Fire Marshal.

It was in 2016 when Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut building after losing their longtime location on Superior Street in 2013 when their lease was not renewed.