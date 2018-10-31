Raspberry Inn Paranormal Investigation

Medium Lady Ocalat & Twin Ports Paranormal Investigate A Haunted Superior Wisconsin Home

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this week’s Northland Uncovered the Fox 21 morning crew goes on a paranormal investigation into the Raspberry Inn, with Medium & Psychic Lady Ocalat and Twin Ports Paranormal.

NOTE: The FULL extended version of our investigation will be posted after 3pm tonight on this website and you can also find it on Meteorologist Brittney Merlot’s Facebook page too! There is so much more that went on inside that haunted house than we could fit on air! Check back tonight, and enjoy!

The Raspberry Inn has some of its walls ripped out, no plumbing, and water leaking in through the chimney, the three-story house-turned-hotel is in Superior. It has maintained a bleak fate, with decades of disuse. Built in 1905, the green, barn-shaped building has barely hung in there, condemned and was abandoned for over 10 years…or at least, visibly abandoned. Beyond the house’s remaining Victorian architecture, the inn’s history lingers: It’s haunted. Residents of the inn, not visible to the naked eye, have occupied it for quite some time now, they say.

If you want to step inside this haunted house, you can CLICK HERE to purchase a unique tour ticket to help save the Raspberry Inn! Enter at your own risk! Beware! Tours are Friday November 2rd and Saturday November 3rd at 7, 8, 9 and 10 pm.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN NORTHLAND!