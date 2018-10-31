Saints Men’s Soccer Advance to 13th Straight UMAC Title Game

DULUTH, Minn. – Three different Saints scored, along with an own goal, as the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team knocked off Martin Luther 4-1 in the UMAC semi-finals Wednesday afternoon.

Darby Henderson, Jordan Finneran and Luke Buckton all scored for CSS, who will be playing in their 13th consecutive UMAC title game. And for the fourth straight season, the Saints will face their rivals Wisconsin-Superior for the conference championship.