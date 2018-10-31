Vikings, Titans Advance to Section 7AA Volleyball Championship

North Branch and Greenway will face off in the section 7AA volleyball championship.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the section 7AA semi-finals, the defending section champs North Branch swept Hermantown 3-0 Wednesday night at Cloquet High School. They will face Greenway, who survived a five-set thriller against Duluth Denfeld 3-2. The Vikings and Titans will meet on Saturday in the section championship game at Cloquet High School.

In section 7A, Carlton swept Ely 3-0 and Deer River upset Cromwell-Wright 3-1. The Bulldogs will face the Warriors in Hibbing in the section title game.