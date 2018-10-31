Wednesday October 31, 2018: Morning Forecast October 31, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, Halloween Weather, Halloween Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Trick Or Treat Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Monday May 7, 2018: Evening Forecast Thursday May 17, 2018: Evening Forecast Friday August 8, 2017, Morning Forecast Wednesday July 11, 2018: Morning Forecast