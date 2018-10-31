Yellowjacket Women Stun Saints in UMAC Semi-Finals

The Wisconsin-Superior women's soccer team pulled off another upset in the UMAC tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman Erin Schoborg scored with 37 seconds left as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team get another upset win as they top #1 seed St. Scholastica 1-0 in the UMAC semi-finals at Saints Field.

Goalie Madison Gutekunst finished with 10 saves for UWS, who were outshot by CSS 30-3. The Yellowjackets now advance to the UMAC title game this weekend, their first ever conference championship appearance.