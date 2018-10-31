Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Win to Set Up UMAC Title Rematch with Saints

The Wisconsin-Superior men's soccer team defeated Crown College 6-2 in the UMAC semi-finals

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A five-goal outburst in the second half gave the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team the win over Crown College 6-2 Wednesday night in the UMAC semi-finals.

James Bruce scored two goals, while Blake Doyea, Elliot Chapman, Fernando Bicalho and Eric Watson also found the back of the net for the Yellowjackets.

The win sets up a fourth-straight UMAC championship match-up between St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior, which will take place on Saturday.