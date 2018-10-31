Yellowjackets, Saints Fall in UMAC Volleyball Tournament

Wisconsin-Superior fell to Minnesota Morris 3-2, while St. Scholastica lost to Northwestern 3-1.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In the UMAC volleyball semi-finals, #2 seed Wisconsin-Superior went the distance with #3 seed Minnesota Morris. However, the Cougars would get the upset as they get the win 3-2.

Taylor Howe led the Yellowjackets with 20 kills while Emily VerWay finished with 50 assists.

In the other semi-final, top-seeded Northwestern defeated St. Scholastica 3-1.