Two Harbors Win First Football Section Title in 41 Years

Two Harbors defeated Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 26-18 in the section 7AAA championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – Karsen Holm scored a 100-yard walk-off pick-six to end the game as Two Harbors knocked off Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 26-18 in the section 7AAA championship game at Malosky Stadium.

The win gives the Agates their first section title since 1977.

In other section championships, Deer River defeated Blackduck 26-6 to win the section 7A title, while Moose Lake-Willow River topped Royalton 22-6 in the section 7AA championship game.