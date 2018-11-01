Authorities Scaling Back Ground Search for Missing Wisconsin Teen

Closs' Abduction Entering new Phase

BARRON, Wis. – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that they are transitioning the Emergency Operations Center from a 24/7 reactive operation to “a more deliberate and methodical effort to progress the investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office says this transition is due to a declining number of tips.

To date, authorities have received over 2,100 tips and have closed over 1,975 of them.

Jayme has been missing since early on Oct. 15, when sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call found the door to her family’s home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead inside.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to Jayme’s whereabouts.

Investigators continue to look for two vehicles of interest with the case: a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or an Acura MDX.

Anyone with any information about Jayme’s disappearance is asked to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.