Denfeld Theater & Music Present “Anything Goes”

The Performance of "Anything Goes" Opens Thursday, November 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Students involved with Denfeld Theater and Music have been busy preparing for months to debut their latest production, “Anything Goes.”

The S.S. American is setting sail from New York to England, on the Denfeld stage.

Billy Crocker, a young assistant to a Wall Street tycoon, decides to stow away in hopes of wooing his long-lost love, Hope Harcourt.

However, much to Billy’s dismay, Hope is engaged to be married to Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, upon their arrival in England.

Also aboard the ship is “Moonface” Martin, a gangster known as Public Enemy 13, and his partner, Erma, disguised as a reverend and a missionary, respectively.

Billy eventually learns the identity of this misfit bunch, and, in exchange for his silence, the two join in a scheme to break up Hope and Lord Evelyn, all with the help of nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney.

After more disguises, ploys, confessions, mistaken identities, and marriage proposals, all done to the fantastic music of Cole Porter, how will everything work out? Who knows! But it’s going to be boatload of fun!

Details:

November 1 – 3, 7:00 p.m.

November 4, 2:00 p.m.

Tickets sold at the door; $10.00 general admission

Denfeld Auditorium