DNR Issues Permits for NorthMet Mining Project

DNR and MPCA Considered More Than 22,000 Comments on Draft Permits

ST. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources granted permits for Poly Met Mining, Inc.’s proposed NorthMet mining project.

The DNR has issued the permit to mine, six water appropriation permits, two dam safety permits, a public waters work permit, and an endangered species takings permit for the NorthMet project.

But the project still requires permits from other agencies.

Included in the permit to mine is a financial assurance plan and wetland replacement plan.

“No project in the history of Minnesota has been more thoroughly evaluated,” said DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr.

“Based on the DNR’s review, we are confident that the project can be built, operated, and reclaimed in compliance with Minnesota’s rigorous environmental standards, which are designed to protect human health and the environment,” Landwehr said. “This does not mean that the project will not have impacts, but it does mean that the project meets Minnesota’s regulatory standards for these permits.”

Environmentalists have opposed the mine for fear it could pollute pristine waters.

PolyMet says it can operate the proposed mine near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt without harming the environment while creating hundreds of badly needed jobs on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Paula Maccabee, an attorney for environmental group WaterLegacy, said environmentalists will likely appeal if permits are granted, or they could request the DNR to reconsider its decision.