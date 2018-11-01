Duluth and Germany Come Together Next Fall

New Oktoberfest Event Coming to Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Next fall Bayfront Park will be turned into a little Germany.

Kern and Kompany just announced they’ll be hosting an Oktoberfestival at Bayfront.

The event will feature German games, food, and of course, plenty of beer.

“It’s really just about the experience,” said Event Coordinator Jon Ehmke. “We want people to come into Bayfront and get transported to this whole new, like, German world. They want to forget that they’re in Duluth, they want to have a nice stein beer, and get transported into that world of Oktoberfest.”

Oktoberfestival will take place next September 13th, 14th, and 15th.