Essentia Health Christmas Extravaganza, Bake Sale Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Health Christmas Extravaganza and Bake Sale benefit starts today.

Proceeds will help fund scholarships for medical students and support the purchase of comfort items for patients such as stuffed animals and games.

Carla Waldholm manages volunteer and auxiliary services at Essentia Health. “I love watching people at the events and the excitement they feel about the holiday season. Just to see the reaction on their faces as we kick off the holiday season brings me joy,” Waldholm says.

The sale is taking place today and tomorrow in three locations: