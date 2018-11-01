Holiday Tech Tips for Capturing the Best Memories

Verizon Wireless Specialist Steve Van Dinter Shares the Best Tech Gadgets for Capturing Holiday Photos

DULUTH, Minn. – As we start the month of November, the countdown is officially on to the holiday season.

So how can you make sure to capture the best photos and memories this season?

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Steve Van Dinter stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning with a few tech gadgets that’ll make the photo taking process a breeze this year.

• Google Pixel 3 – The newest Google Pixel takes breathtaking photos using Portrait Mode + unlimited storage to take as many selfies and silly photos as you want!

• Lifeprint Photo Printer – Select photos and videos from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and your phone and print them out with the Lifeprint Photo Printer. And because the paper is sticky-backed, simply peel off the protective film and stick your Lifeprint photos on the fridge or on your cubicle wall.

• Palm – Available exclusively at Verizon, enjoy the weekend, go out, work out and leave your phone behind. The Palm is your primary phone, but smaller, and allows you to stay connected digitally but with less distractions so you can stay present – and connected.

• Google Chromecast – If you are having a holiday party, turn your TV into a digital picture frame with the Google Chromecast. In addition, invite others in on the fun! Create a shared Google Photos Album and invite your friends to add their own pictures.

• Osmo Mobile 2 – If you are taking photos of your kiddos or fur babies, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 can take them to the next level. By attaching your device, you can take smooth, professional-quality photos and videos.