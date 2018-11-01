Homemade Pop Tarts, Filled With Gourmet Seasonal Fruits & Flavors

Duluth's Best Bread Mixes Up A Special Filling For These Twin Ports Pop Tarts!

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection Duluth’s Best Bread bakes homemade pop tarts for Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot. Mixing up the perfect seasonal fillings, you’ll be craving one by the end of the video!

Pop Tarts are a pastry first invented in Vienna in the 1200’s, traditionally served at ceremonial occasions like royal weddings. Wait, who are we kidding? You know darn well what Pop Tarts are. But until you’ve had this version, you don’t know how gourmet they can be. The pastry is flaky, the icing is thick and sweet, and the filling stuffed with real fruit.

Watch the video above for the recipe and baking details, so you can make these at home! Otherwise, head on over to Duluth’s Best Bread to fulfill your craving!