Navigating Health Insurance

Generations Health Care Initiatives Provides Health Insurance Help

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday marked the beginning of the Minnesota health insurance market’s open enrollment period.

The application process can be daunting for some, so Generations Health Care Initiatives is lending a helping hand.

For the entire enrollment period, the office at 130 W. Superior St. will be offering help from navigators.

According to Generations there are about 350,000 uninsured Minnesotans, and 75% don’t know that they’re qualified for programs.

“Often it’s difficult to understand your options, to understand what type of income you should be reporting, to make sure that the enrollment is successful,” said Megan Halena, Generations Program Director. “Navigators can make sure that all the steps are in place so that coverage is active.”

No appointment is necessary to see a navigator.

If you can’t make it to their office, they will be having an event at Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse on November 8th. They will also be taking walk–ins on the top floor of the Duluth Public Library.