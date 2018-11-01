Salvation Army Helping Everyone Have a Merry Christmas

Christmas Assistance Programs Begins Accepting Applications, Donations

DULUTH, Minn.- Now that Halloween is over, the holidays are just around the corner.

But for many in Duluth, celebrating is not always guaranteed.

Well, the season of giving has already begun, as Thursday was the first day applications were being accepted for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program

Many were waiting outside the Salvation Army building, hours before it even opened.

The need is definitely big this year.

For years the Salvation Army has offered Christmas dinners to families, and toys for their children.

Last year they served over 1,400 households who would otherwise be denied their yuletide joy.

“With the economy being so rotten and their rents being so high. With all their utilities and their income not matching what their expenses are, people can’t afford Christmas,” said Nancy Leslie, Program Supervisor for Emergency Services. “That’s the last thing on their minds.”

“Other than us doing it, that’s the only Christmas some of these kids will get.”

But giving the gift of Christmas is not easy.

They process thousands of applications, ring bells, and collect toys.

Then, for three days in December, they serve 100 families per hour. To do so , they split their gym up: half distributing food to thankful adults, and half distributing toys to thankful children.

The Salvation Army says they will be accepting toy donations through Christmas, and are mainly looking for toys for kids ages 12 to 16.

They are also calling for volunteer bell ringers.

To volunteer, you can call their office at (218) 722-7934.