St. Luke’s Fundraiser Being Held

DULUTH, Minn.-The St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild Holiday Sale began today in the hospital’s gift shop.

All sales from that event will help provide for services for its patients.

“It’s a lot of fun, it was fun setting up seeing all the new things – every year we have new things,” said Pam Nylander, president of volunteer services.

The event, which also features a raffle, will also run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.