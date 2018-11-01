St. Luke’s Fundraiser Being Held

The St. Luke's Volunteer Service Guild Holiday Sale began today in the hospital's gift shop.
All sales from that event will help provide for services for its patients.

“It’s a lot of fun, it was fun setting up seeing all the new things – every year we have new things,” said Pam Nylander, president of volunteer services.

The event, which also features a raffle, will also run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

