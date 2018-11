Coaches Corner: CSS Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the St. Scholastica women’s hockey head coach Jackie MacMillan and senior forward Alexia Klaas. The Saints are off to a 2-0-1 start to the season and will take on Marian on Saturday.