Enrollment Open for Minnesota’s Health Insurance Marketplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Enrollment is open for Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.

Beginning Thursday, Minnesotans can log onto the MNsure website and enroll for coverage. The enrollment deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1 is Dec. 15. Overall open enrollment ends Jan. 13.

At MNsure.org, Minnesotans can compare plans from a number of companies and estimate out-of-pocket costs. And, current enrollees can check to see if their 2018 plan will be available in 2019.

The state says more than 535,000 Minnesotans have accessed coverage through MNsure during the 2018 plan year.