Free Winter Gear for UMD Students

DULUTH, Minn. – A special winter gear pop-up shop opened yesterday at UMD.

The one-day event offered students hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and more all for free and all without judgement.

Organizers say the winter gear is especially appreciated by international students who aren’t used to Minnesota’s winters.

All of the gear was donated by the UMD community.