Friday November 2, 2018: Morning Forecast November 2, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Cloudy, Dreary, dry, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, Fall Weather Ends, Lake Effect Showers, Last Day Of Fall, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Friday June 1, 2018: Evening Forecast Saturday July 29, 2017, Morning Forecast – W... Friday December 8, 2017 Evening Forecast Saturday March 24, 2018: Morning Forecast