Have a Holiday Meal All Wrapped Up into One at Burrito Union

Burrito Union's Thanksgiving burrito is back!

DULUTH, Minn.- A fan favorite of the Northland- Burrito Union’s Thanksgiving burrito is stuffed–full of holiday treats like turkey, stuffing and even mashed potatoes and is already high in demand among hungry, happy Duluthians.

Day one of the restaurant’s annual special employees sold several hundred burrito’s from open to close. The restaurant says they love the feeling of unity and community the annual special brings to the burrito union family.

“The Thanksgiving burrito, from a novice, is the epitome of comfort food and unity rolled up in a grilled tortilla… Thanksgiving is my single favorite food group and this restaurant is just really excited to share that with the community again,” restaurant service manager David Fitch said.

The Thanksgiving burrito is the restaurant’s number one seller of the entire year. Employees are hoping to sell so many burrito’s that they run out of materials to make them. Burritos will be on sale through November 30th.