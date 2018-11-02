Hawks Take Down Lumberjacks to Claim 7AAAA Title
Hermantown defeats defending section champions Cloquet 20-14.
DULUTH, Minn.- Hermantown is the new section 7AAAA football title holder after defeating defending champions Cloquet 20-14.
The Hawks attacked first with a touchdown in the first few minutes of the game. But soon after the Lumberjacks would respond with a 7 yard touchdown from Andre Peters to tie up the game. Heading into halftime Cloquet held the lead 14-12 but in the second half the Hawks staged a comeback while holding the Lumberjacks to those two touchdowns.
Hermantown is now the section 7AAAA champion and is headed to the state tournament.