Hawks Take Down Lumberjacks to Claim 7AAAA Title

Hermantown defeats defending section champions Cloquet 20-14.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hermantown is the new section 7AAAA football title holder after defeating defending champions Cloquet 20-14.

The Hawks attacked first with a touchdown in the first few minutes of the game. But soon after the Lumberjacks would respond with a 7 yard touchdown from Andre Peters to tie up the game. Heading into halftime Cloquet held the lead 14-12 but in the second half the Hawks staged a comeback while holding the Lumberjacks to those two touchdowns.

Hermantown is now the section 7AAAA champion and is headed to the state tournament.