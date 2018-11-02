Historic Haunted Tours of the Raspberry Inn!

Join Twin Ports Paranormal and the Ricigliano's to hear all about the activity discovered in the house, the history and the cover up!

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — This weekend ONLY you have the opportunity to tour the old historic Raspberry Inn.

The home is said to be haunted, with many accounts and stories surfacing from this old inn. Locals Brandon & Jasmine Ricigliano decided to buy it and save it.

Brandon says, “After I started hearing the voice from the third floor that was basically saying ‘help me, help me, save me’ I don’t think that it’s any spirit in particular, I think it’s the energy is in the house itself. Something about the house doesn’t want to go. There is this feeling of ‘thank you’ coming from the house. Like, ‘I’m glad your back’!”

The house was left abandoned by the living, condemned in 2017 and has a big mess and damage to clean up inside.

“The house in its state is condemned and no bank is going to look at it and want to give us money. So we are just trying to get it as far we can, on our own, before we can get lending, to then keep the ball rolling.” explained Jasmine.

If you want to help save the inn, take the tour! The tours are being put on as a way to raise funds to help with the cost of rehab of the property.

You can purchase tickets by clicking HERE!

HOURS: Friday 7, 8, 9, and 10 & Saturday 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Twin Ports Paranormal will be there to talk about ghost activity. Remember the house is in rehab, guests should dress warm for being outside (no heat in the house!), wear closed toed flat shoes, and expect to climb stairs (3 floors and the basement!) ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.

And if going inside just isn’t for you… you can help save the Raspberry Inn with money donations.

