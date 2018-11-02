Individual Under Investigation for Hibbing High School Bomb Threat

Authorities say There was no Credible Threat

HIBBING, Minn. – According to the Hibbing Police Department they were made aware of a threat that was made on social media to place “bombs around the Hibbing High School” on Thursday.

Authorities say they quickly determined the individual who made the threat who was not a student and was located in Duluth.

The Hibbing Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon stating, “At NO time was there any credible threat to the students or staff at the Hibbing High School.”

The individual is under investigation and charges will be submitted to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office to be reviewed for a charging decision.