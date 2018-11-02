Jessie Diggins Coming to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Jessie Diggins made world-wide news for her daring finish in the cross-country ski team sprint competition in this year’s winter Olympics in South Korea.

Sunday she will be speaking about the future of Nordic skiing and Duluth’s new Grand Avenue Nordic Center.

She also plans to lead a short workout activity for youth.

The Grand Avenue Nordic Center is a new cross country ski center at the base of Spirit Mountain in Duluth with newly designed cross country ski trails with dedicated snowmaking.

The evnt is hosted by the Duluth Cross Coutry Club and Spirit Mountain.

It is all going to start at the base of Spirit Mountain in the lower chalet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.