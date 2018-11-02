Junk Hunt Happening This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Junk Hunt is happening this weekend at the DECC.

The event, which happens twice a year, features more than 100 booths of vintage finds and repurchased treasures including furniture and jewelry.

This year when you shop at the event, you will also be helping a good cause.

“Every show we are going to feature a different non-profit to donate part of our proceeds to,” said event founder Emily Broman. “This year we’ve chosen the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. It’s really cool to partner with them.”

The Junk Hunt also runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow