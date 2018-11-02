New Tourism Discount Pass Introduced to Duluth

A new program has been launched in Duluth that will lead to visitors and residents getting discounts on the area’s biggest tourist attractions.

DULUTH, Minn.-A new program has been launched in Duluth that will lead to visitors and residents getting discounts on the area’s biggest tourist attractions.

The program dubbed the “Duluth Discount Pass” will allow the public to visit Duluth’s eight most popular tourist attractions on the cheap including Glensheen Mansion and the Lake Superior Zoo.

You can purchase either a three-day pass or all-year pass. After the purchase, you will be able to visit those tourist attractions one time each, during the time period you purchased it for.

Duluth’s mayor says this is a good way to attract more tourists to the region.

“The reality is our attractions do better when people are going around to all of them. We do want to give people another reason to come back,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “We want to give people a reason to stay that extra day.”

Pass prices range from $34 to $70.

To find out how you can get one, visit duluthdiscountpass.com.