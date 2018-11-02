No Fine November at Duluth Public Library

For the Month No Fines for Youth Items

DULUTH, Minn.-If your child loves reading, but is a bit forgetful, the Duluth Public Library’s got news for you.

Thursday marked the beginning of no fines November.

Any late fees on youth (18 and under) cards, or youth items on adult cards, will be waived. You can also get your child’s library card replaced for free.

“It’s easy to kind of forget bout books that you have at home, and things happen, and fines accrue, and before you know it you’re like ‘oh no, I owe the library money,’ and it’s a little bit of a barrier,” said Jocelyn Baker, Library Public Relations. “So we really just want to get people back in the door.”

The program does not cover lost or damaged items but if the item is so overdue that a replacement fee is charged, bring that item in and that fee will be waived as well.