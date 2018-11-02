Nolan Applauds DNR

DULUTH, Minn. – Congressman Rick Nolan applauded the DNR’s permit approval for the Polymet Mining Project.

While attending the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Nolan made himself available to the media telling us he is thrilled to see the Polymet Project so close to a reality.

He says it’s going to create thousands of new jobs on the Iron Range with solid pay, benefits, healthcare, and pensions.

“It’s vital for our national security. It’s vital for our national economy. It helps us move from a fossil fuel economy. It’s amazing how much copper nickel and steal are located in a hybrid car or a wind mill.”

Meanwhile, Nolan nears retirement at the end of the year he says he will be going on a vacation but never leaving his love for public service.

“The way that you show your gratitude is by paying in forward and I think from start to finish so, I’m going to be out there in the trenches still fighting those noble goals and principles until my last dying day.”