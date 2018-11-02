Rangers, Cardinals Win 9-Man Sections, Headed to State

Both Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cromwell-Wright got the wins in Esko to claim section titles.

ESKO, Minn. – In Section 7 9-Man, number 2-seed Mountain Iron-Buhl picked up the 20-12 win over 1-seed Cook County to win the section title and move on to the state finals.

The Rangers would take an early 8-0 lead, but the Vikings would respond in the first quarter with a touchdown of their own. The two-point conversion was no good, allowing the Rangers to have the lead for the rest of the game.

In Section 5 9-man, number 2-seed Cromwell-Wright defeated number 1-seed South Ridge 26-8 to win the section title and move on to the state finals.

Cardinals quarterback Drew Libbon went down with an injury at the end of the first quarter and was carted off the field. But, the Cardinals were able to pick it up for him, getting the win.

State finals begin on Nov. 9 at Bemidji State University.