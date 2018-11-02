Six Bulldogs Named to Volleyball NSIC All-Conference Teams

DULUTH, Minn.- Six volleyball players were named to the NSIC all–conference teams. The six selections is tied for second most in program history and one short of the record.

Four bulldogs were named to the first team which is the most since 2014. Sarah Kelly, Makenzie Morgen, Emily Torve and Kate Berg were selected to the first team. Hanna Meyer and Abby Thor grabbed second–team selections.

UMD will wrap up the regular season this weekend hosting University of Mary Friday and Minot State Saturday afternoon.