Snowflake Property Purchased by Duluth Edison Charter Schools

DULUTH, Minn. – The Tischer Creek Duluth Building Company, also known as the Duluth Edision Charter Schools building company, purchased the Snowflake property for $1.6 million.

The purchase of the 170 acre property was purchased as part of a refinancing of the bonds for their other properties.

“This purchase will allow us to offer state of the art outdoor education and outdoor science programs,” stated Bonnie Jorgenson, Head of School.

A task force to create a 3-5 year plan for implementation of these programs will be formed by January 1.

“The purchase will also allow us to improve the parking situation at the North Star facility,”“ said Paul Goossens, TCDBC board president. “Conversations have already begun with city planning related to this.”

The building company has also entered into a licensing arrangement with the Duluth Nordic Ski Club.

“We are so pleased to enter this agreement with Duluth Nordic Ski Club,” said Goossens. “We consider them the premier legacy cross country ski facility in Minnesota founded on the early work and vision of George Hovland. As hosts to ski events for many schools in the area, and the home location for East High School’s ski team, again this shows our commitment to being community partners.”