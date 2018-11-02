Steelworkers Reach Tentative Agreement With ArcelorMittal

PITTSBURGH – On Friday the United Steelworkers announced a tentative agreement has been reached on new contracts with ArcelorMittal USA.

“Our committee’s hard work and dedication have resulted in tentative agreements with ArcelorMittal,” said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. “Our members’ unwavering solidarity throughout the bargaining process in the face of management’s persistent concessionary demands has been rewarded with contracts that recognize the pivotal role Steelworkers have played in the company’s success.”

The proposed four year agreement extends through September 1, 2022 and is pending a vote of 13 local unions.

“Through their hard work and sacrifices to improve the productivity and efficiency of our facilities, USW members earned the right to share in the company’s success,” McCall said. “We have negotiated fair agreements that improve wages and benefits while preserving retiree health care provisions and bolstering the protections afforded by our contract language.”

“From our first meeting with the company until our last, management challenged us every step of the way,” Millsap said. “The vocal and visible unity of our membership gave our committee the strength we needed to resist the company’s proposed cutbacks and fight for the issues important to our members, retirees and their families and communities.”

In the coming days, the USW will schedule meetings to review the proposed new contracts with members at each location and deliver summaries with mail-in ballots and instructions for the ratification vote.