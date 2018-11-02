Todd Eckart Band to Headline Duluth Sister Cities International Fundraiser

The Fundraiser for Duluth Sisiter Cities Internation is Happening Saturday, November 3 at Mitchell Auditorium

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Sister Cities International is set to host their 4th Annual Fundraising Concert.

The event is taking place at Mitchell Auditorium on Saturday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s theme for the event is “Buddy Holly Meets The Everly Brothers.”

The Todd Eckart Band will be headlining the evening of fun and entertainment all for a great cause.

Tickets are available at the following locations:

DSCI Office – 301 West First Street #308

Call 218-727-8375 or visit duluthmnsistercities.org.

Mitchell Box Office – 1200 Kenwood Avenue

Call 218-624-5957

Tickets are on sale in advance for $20 dollars.