Todd Eckart Band to Headline Duluth Sister Cities International Fundraiser
The Fundraiser for Duluth Sisiter Cities Internation is Happening Saturday, November 3 at Mitchell Auditorium
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Sister Cities International is set to host their 4th Annual Fundraising Concert.
The event is taking place at Mitchell Auditorium on Saturday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m.
This year’s theme for the event is “Buddy Holly Meets The Everly Brothers.”
The Todd Eckart Band will be headlining the evening of fun and entertainment all for a great cause.
Tickets are available at the following locations:
DSCI Office – 301 West First Street #308
Call 218-727-8375 or visit duluthmnsistercities.org.
Mitchell Box Office – 1200 Kenwood Avenue
Call 218-624-5957
Tickets are on sale in advance for $20 dollars.