Yellowjackets and Saints Play in Fourth Straight UMAC Men’s Soccer Championship

For the fourth straight year the conference final is between UWS and CSS.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UMAC men’s soccer championship will once again be a border battle between Wisconsin Superior and St. Scholastica for the fourth year in a row.

Last year this game resulted in a tie at the end of regulation time and after scoreless overtime the Yellowjackets dominated the shootout 4-2.

This season it’s looking pretty evenly matched again as both teams have won 11 of their 12 conference games. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 6–2 win over crown in the semifinals. But that game has come and gone and now the focus is on getting back to the NCAA tournament.

“Everything goes out the window for the conference final. It’s two very good teams. There’s very good players. There’s good seniors on either side. There;s prolific offense on either side. So I think it comes down to who is best prepared on the day and who wants to make the NCAA tournament,” said UWS head coach Joe Mooney.

“Any time you get to go to the NCAA championships, I mean it doesn’t come around that often. Before I came here nobody had that opportunity so to be able to do that twice in two years in succession that’s an achievement not only for the seniors, it would be a great way to send them off but it’s an achievement for anybody that comes through the program,” said UWS forward Eric Watson.

As for CSS they took down Martin Luther 4–2. Now they prepare for this huge shot at redemption.

“I don’t think there’s too much between us. We’ve gone to penalties the last couple of years and it’s a tough way to win or lose. We’ve been on both sides of that. They’ve got the upper hand this year. They are flying. They haven’t lost since the opening weekend and they’re full of confidence and have an outstanding year. We’re going to be up against it but hopefully we can try our best and see where it takes us,” said CSS head coach Barry Chastey.

“From the day I first got here as a freshman I was told about the rivalry bridge battle, it was there from day one. I love it. It’s the best game of the year. I love playing rivals. To win would be great. Going to nationals would be fantastic especially as a senior. All the seniors want it. All the freshman want it. Everyone wants it,” said midfielder Luke Buckton.

It all goes down Saturday at 4:30 pm at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.