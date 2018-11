Bulldog Volleyball Co-Conference Champions

Minnesota Duluth shares the NSIC title with Northern State.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth swept Minot State in 3 sets to seal a share of the NSIC title. Abby Thor lead in kills with 12 on the day. Setter Emily Torve finished with 39 assists.

The Bulldogs look ahead to the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament hosting Upper Iowa on Tuesday.