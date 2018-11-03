Bulldogs and Vikings Headed to State Volleyball Tournament

Carlton swept Deer River while North Branch won in 4 sets over Greenway.

CLOQUET, Minn.- In 7AA volleyball play, North Branch defeated Greenway 3-1 in the section championship. The Vikings took the first two sets with ease but the Raiders battled back in the third to extend the match.

In section 7A, Carlton remains completely undefeated on the season sweeping Deer River in 3 straight.

Both the Vikings and Bulldogs now prepare for the State tournament. Brackets will be released Sunday.