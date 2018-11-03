Bulldogs Clinch North Division Title

UMD shutouts Mary and clinches the NSIC North Division.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth dominated University of Mary in a 55-0 shutout win which clinched the NSIC North Division title for the Bulldogs.

Redshirt freshman running back Zach Ogile reached a career-high 120 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Three Bulldog quarterbacks Mike Rybarzcyk, Ben Everhart and Garret Olson all saw playing time combining to throw for 296 yards and three scores.

UMD closes out the 2018 regular season Saturday looking to remain undefeated against Northern State University.