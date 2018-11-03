Community Asked How 4th Street Indigenous Market Be Developed

AICHO Holds Open House at Old 4th Street Market

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Indian Community housing organization or AICHO invited the community to the site of the future indigenous food market for an Open House on Saturday.

Attendees got to see an anishinaabe blessing, check out local indigenous vendors, and share feedback on what they would like to see happen with the old 4th Street Market.

For decades the building served the Hillside as a food market/deli.

Two years ago it closed down, creating a food desert in one of the poorest neighborhoods of the city.

AICHO plans to renovate the building, making it into an Indigenous Food Market, Coffee Shop, Deli, and Gift Shop on the main level. The lower level will house a new Coffee Roasting company.

At the open house attendees were encouraged to write on a big pillar in the middle of the room what they’d like to see done with the market, and what products they’d like to see sold.

“It’s a historic day for Duluth,” said Leann Littlewolf, AICHO’s Economic Development Director. “This spot, we really want to see vibrant Native American businesses in Duluth, we want to see more communities of color–like businesses that start to be visible, and be a part of the local economy.”

Organizers stress that this was not the opening of the market, which is set for 2019.