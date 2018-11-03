Deer Hunting Season Officially Underway

Many locals stopped by Fisherman's Corner to get their hunting gear and register their deer.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s officially firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota and people are eagerly heading out to the woods to get in on the action.

Once people have harvested their deer, they are required to register it online or at local shops including, Fisherman’s Corner on Miller Trunk Highway.

The workers there said people have been excited for weeks to finally get back in the game.

“Everybody’s look forward to this time, it’s kind of an almost Minnesota holiday, definitely. We always have a good time where people are coming in, they’re happy, getting to see people that you don’t know because it’s a social event and then everyone’s just happy having fun getting out in the woods and I think that’s the most important part,” Fisherman’s Corner manager Garrett Mullvain said.

Fisherman’s Corner said they’ve already had several people come in to register their deer just on day one and have helped many others get the right equipment to go out and start hunting.