Independent Candidate Jerry Trooien Campaigns in the Northland

Trooien is running against incumbent Tina Smith.

DULUTH, Minn.- Independent candidate running for U.S. Senate Jerry Trooien (troy–yen) was campaigning in the Northland Saturday, just in time for Tuesday’s elections.

The St. Paul businessman is running for the seat formerly held by Al Franken and currently held by incumbent democrat Tina Smith.

Trooien believes the first steps necessary to changing the nation is bringing rational behavior back into the white house, something he thinks an independent candidate is more capable of than one of the parties.

“It is very difficult to have good policy if we have bad politics, and the reason that we’re not getting progress on any of the major issues that we should be, whether it’s healthcare or whether it’s immigration, whatever it is, is because of the constant little childish food fight that goes on continuously with the parties,” Trooien said.

Trooien thinks healthcare is a pressing issue for the country. He says it’s a matter of controlling the cost first and second a matter of getting healthier. His position on healthcare and other issues can be found in more detail here.

Elections are November 6.