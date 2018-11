Saints Roll Over Minnesota Morris On Senior Day

CSS defeats Minnesota Morris 47-16.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica took down Minnesota Morris 47-16 in their final home game of the season.

Zach Edwards completed 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints offense had a combined 608 yards.

The Saints now look ahead to their season finale at MacMurray on Saturday.