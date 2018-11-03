Yarn Harbor Warms Up the City

Yarn Store Holds Charity Event

DULUTH, Minn.- For many of us, bundling up in the winter is second nature.

But it’s a luxury not everyone can afford.

The staff at Yarn Harbor hope to change that.

After collecting donations over the past few months, today they “yarn bombed” different spots around Duluth.

People could come in and pick up donated hats, mittens, and scarves to leave at bus stops, on fence posts, on statues, and more for anyone to pick up.

“To make it a bit more easy for someone to get themselves some warm clothes, and not have to, I guess, worry about what they’re going to have for dinner that week instead of buying hats and scarves and mittens,” said owner of Yarn Harbor, Kathy Thomas.

Each accessory came with a message saying: “I am not lost, I need a good home. If you need me, take me home with you.”

Yarn Harbor collects donations all year long.