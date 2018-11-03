Yellowjackets Back to Back UMAC Champions

UWS defeats CSS for the second year in a row for the UMAC title.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wisconsin Superior took down St. Scholastica in the UMAC championship game for the second year in a row.

James Bruce scored the game winning goal for the Yellowjackets. Bruce also assisted on the first goal of the game by Blake Doyea. Dalton VonKaenel had six saves improving his record to 18-2-1.

The Yellowjackets prepare for the NCAA DIII tournament. They will know their opponent when the brackets are released on Monday.