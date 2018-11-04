Animals Find Forever Homes at Adoption Event

Animal Allies Humane Society partnered up with Miller Hill Subaru and other local businesses to help get dogs and cats adopted.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many dogs and cats were able to find their new homes thanks to the “Love-A-Pet” adoption event this weekend!

The event was put on by Animal Allies Humane Society at the Miller Hill Subaru, allowing people to come meet the animals, shop with local pet–themed vendors and more, but the main purpose was to find homes for the dozens of furry friends.

“It’s really important for us to do this event because it’s really helpful to get dogs and cats homes. And it’s a big production, it takes us all year to plan and so we don’t have a lot adoptions that we do like this throughout the year so this our biggest one and our most important and it’s how we find homes for our dogs and cats as quickly as possible,” humane education manager Shawna Weaver said.

The cat adoption was Saturday and they were able to find homes for 39 of the 41 cats, and as of Sunday afternoon, 45 dogs had been adopted.